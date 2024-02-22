Left Menu

In Rajasthan's Nagaur, car rams into religious procession as driver suffers heart attack

Out of the five individuals who were severely wounded, one of them succumbed to the injuries, while three others are in critical condition.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 19:15 IST
In Rajasthan's Nagaur, car rams into religious procession as driver suffers heart attack
Car rams into Vishwakarma rally procession in Nagaur. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic turn of events during a Vishwakarma Jayanti rally in Degana, a vehicle rammed into the procession after the driver suffered from a heart attack in Rajasthan's Nagaur area, according to police. The driver suffered a heart attack while driving and lost control of the vehicle. The accident resulted in the death of one person, including injuring five individuals.

Out of the five individuals who were severely wounded, one of them succumbed to the injuries, while three others are in critical condition. The incident occurred around 11:00 AM near Karva Gali. The rally was organised by the Jangid community. According to information, the driver suffered a sudden heart attack following which the vehicle collided with people participating in the procession, leaving five people injured.

In the video that has surfaced online, it can be seen that the vehicle suddenly goes out of control and mows down people in the procession. As a result, five people were injured, and the critically wounded were promptly transferred to Ajmer for advanced medical care.

"During the Vishwakarma rally procession, a car mowed down a crowd in which four to five people were injured. Three were taken to hospital, among them, one was the driver who suffered a heart attack. All of them have been referred to the Ajmer Hospital," said Degana DSP, Rameshwar Saran. Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

