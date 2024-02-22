Left Menu

CCS clears Rs 13,000 crore IAF projects for high-power radars

To enhance the Indian Air Force's capability to keep a close watch on air activity in China and Pakistan and protect its vital assets, the Cabinet Committee on Security has cleared deals worth around Rs 13,000 crore to acquire new high-power radars and close-in weapon systems from Indian manufacturer Larsen and Toubro.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 20:13 IST
Indian Air Force logo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Ajit Dubey To enhance the capability of the Indian Air Force in keeping a watchful eye on the air activity in China and Pakistan and protect its vital assets, the Cabinet Committee on Security has cleared deals worth around Rs 13,000 crore to acquire new high-power radars and close-in weapon systems from Indian manufacturer Larsen and Toubro.

The new radars under a project worth around Rs 6,000 crore have been cleared by the CCS for the Indian Air Force, replacing and augmenting the existing chain of radars along both the borders with China and Pakistan, top government sources told ANI. The ambitious Made in India Close-in Weapon System project based on a derivative of air defence guns has also been cleared, which will provide strong protection to vital assets and points against attacks by drones and aircraft. The project is worth around Rs 7,000 crore, they said.

The new radars and CIWS are set to be manufactured by Larsen and Toubro in partnership with multiple Indian small and medium enterprises and would create a significant number of jobs in the defence sector, they said. The radar project has been cleared at a time when India has plans to strengthen its radar coverage all along its borders with both its northern and western adversaries.

The Indian Air Force has plans to install a large number of radars and will be installing them in phases. The radars planned to be acquired in the next phase of acquisition would be completely indigenous and would provide strong coverage of the intended areas. The CIWS project was conceived some years ago when drones were detected by security agencies near a critical area and a need was felt to provide a close-in weapon system to provide protection, they said.

The project was developed closely by the Air Force and Indian Army officials working closely on it. An Army Air Defence officer worked closely with the Air Force Air Defense Directorate to take the programme forward.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari has also been closely associated with the Make in India project in different offices and ranks. The CCS, led by the Narendra Modi government, has also cleared an important project for the Indian Navy to buy over 200 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles worth over Rs 19,000 crore.

The project was cleared after the new BrahMos management under Chairman Atul Rane and his deputy Sanjeev Joshi started working and focusing on consolidated acquisitions by the forces. The Narendra Modi government has focused primarily on indigenous projects and is expected to clear many more made-in-India acquisitions in the Defence Acquisition Council and other levels in the coming days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

