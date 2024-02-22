Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari inaugurats and lays foundation stone for 18 NH Projects in Belagavi, Karnataka

The ceremony took place in the presence of Karnataka PWD Minister Shri Satish Jarkiholi Ji, Members of Parliament, MLCs, MLAs, and Senior Officials in Belagavi , Karnataka today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 21:11 IST
Nitin Gadkari inaugurats and lays foundation stone for 18 NH Projects in Belagavi, Karnataka
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBBhubaneswar)
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards advancing modern road connectivity in Karnataka, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 18 National Highway Projects with a total investment of ₹7,290 crore. 

The ceremony took place in the presence of Karnataka PWD Minister Shri Satish Jarkiholi Ji, Members of Parliament, MLCs, MLAs, and Senior Officials in Belagavi , Karnataka today.

These transformative road initiatives are poised to integrate the region into a world-class network, fostering economic growth and generating employment. These strategic projects not only enhance agricultural and tourism sectors but also exemplify a commitment to advancing connectivity and prosperity throughout North Karnataka.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024