Nitin Gadkari inaugurats and lays foundation stone for 18 NH Projects in Belagavi, Karnataka

In a significant stride towards advancing modern road connectivity in Karnataka, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 18 National Highway Projects with a total investment of ₹7,290 crore.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Karnataka PWD Minister Shri Satish Jarkiholi Ji, Members of Parliament, MLCs, MLAs, and Senior Officials in Belagavi , Karnataka today.

These transformative road initiatives are poised to integrate the region into a world-class network, fostering economic growth and generating employment. These strategic projects not only enhance agricultural and tourism sectors but also exemplify a commitment to advancing connectivity and prosperity throughout North Karnataka.

(With Inputs from PIB)