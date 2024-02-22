Left Menu

Protesting Noida farmers call off Feb 23 Delhi march

PTI | Noida | Updated: 22-02-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 21:14 IST
Representative Images Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Friday's proposed ''Delhi march'' of protesting farmers in Noida and Greater Noida has been called off after their meeting with the local administration and the police, a protesting group said.

The Thursday's announcement comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered formation of a three-member committee to look into the issue and resolve the woes of the farmers, who are demanding higher compensation and developed plots in lieu of their land acquired by the government in the past.

Thousands of farmers from around 200 villages, who are protesting against the local authorities in Noida and Greater Noida, and the National Thermal Power Corporation (Dadri), had on February 8 made an unsuccessful attempt to go to Parliament to press for their demands but were stopped at the Delhi border here by the police.

Representatives of Bharatiya Kisan Parishad, All India Kisan Sabha and Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Morcha on Thursday afternoon held a meeting with the local police officers and the administration, including District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, in Greater Noida.

''As you all know, the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad had held demonstrations at Noida Authority office and at NTPC office while All India Kisan Sabha was protesting at Greater Noida Authority's office and Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Morcha protesting against Ansal Group. On February 8, we had marched towards Delhi together,'' BKP's leader Sukhbir Yadav 'Khalifa' said after the meeting.

''The police and the administration intervened. We were told a high-power committee would be formed by February 18 but that did not happen and we had called for a Delhi march once again on February 23. However, on February 22, formation of a high-powered committee was ordered to look into the issues. Hence, now we take back the call for Delhi march, we won't go to Delhi and take what is our right,'' said Khalifa, a key face of the stir against the local authorities here.

The protest of villagers in Noida and Greater Noida is old and different from the one currently underway in parts of north India against the Centre although often various farmers' unions and groups have extended solidarity to their counterparts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

