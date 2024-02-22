Brazil's Lula says Hyundai to invest $1.1 billion in Brazil

Automaker Hyundai Motor is planning to invest more than $1.1 billion in Brazil by 2032, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday.

The announcement came after a meeting between Lula and Hyundai's Executive Chair, Euisun Chung, in Brasilia. The investment would be focused on technology, in particular hybrid, electric and green hydrogen cars, said a statement from the presidential office.

Hyundai, which owns a factory in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo with capacity to produce 220,000 cars per year, did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Lula's administration has been focusing on reigniting the country's domestic industry. In the last few weeks both Volkswagen and GM have announced major investments in Brazil.

