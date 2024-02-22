Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates heli service connecting Haldwani, Pithoragarh, Champawat and Munsiyari

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday virtually flagged off the heli service being operated under the Regional Connectivity Scheme from Haldwani to Munsiyari, Pithoragarh, Champawat in a program organized by the Civil Aviation Department at the Chief Minister's residence here. Addressing the program, the Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and said that this air service was awaited for a long time.

He said that it will not only connect remote areas and provide facilities for the movement of people, but it will also prove to be an effective medium for effective implementation of relief and rescue operations in times of emergency. He said that along with visiting various tourist areas, this will also provide a lot of convenience to the people in transportation.

Referring to the COVID-19 period, the Chief Minister said that those who had gone out during the Corona period are now returning to their villages. "In this way, it is not only an air service but also a route for reverse migration. This is the path that will re-populate our mountain homes and bring back glory to the villages," said Dhami.

Referring to Jollygrant Airport, the Chief Minister said, "We inaugurated the new terminal of Jollygrant Airport a few days ago and soon based on a pilot project from Jollygrant Airport, we will also start operations on Dehradun-Amritsar, Dehradun-Pantnagar, Dehradun-Ayodhya routes. Air connectivity will be started. Not only this, but we are also going to start heli service for places like Trijuginarayan, Lansdowne etc". He said that on the one hand, this will boost tourism and on the other hand will increase employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister said that fixed-wing aircraft services from Dehradun to Pithoragarh were started on January 30, 2024. "With the launch of this service, people in the border areas have got a new and better option to travel," said the Chief Minister. He said that Uttarakhand is a very important state from a religious and tourism point of view and the state government is trying to provide all kinds of facilities to the devotees and tourists to travel in the state. Air services can play an important role in this.

The Chief Minister said that while the government is making Jolly Grant Airport of international standard, the government is also committed to developing Pantnagar Airport as an international airport. Along with this, services like "Joy Ride Service", "Himalayan Darshan" etc. are also proposed to visit the scenic areas of the state by air and the commencement of these services will boost tourism, the Chief Minister said. The Chief Minister said that now the country has entered the Amrit Kaal under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under his leadership, today's India is seeing big dreams and also fulfilling them, he said.

He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the life of the common man has become prosperous and during his tenure, 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line. "He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) had dreamed that even a person wearing slippers would be able to travel by air and in these 10 years we are seeing that dream coming true. He said that wherever there is a double-engine government, the Prime Minister's vision is bringing prosperity to the lives of the common man and today we are seeing the continuous expansion of the UDAN scheme which was started by the Prime Minister," CM Dhami said.

"He assured us that our government is making every possible effort to promote civil aviation in the state and will continue to do so in the future and we are continuously working to make Uttarakhand the best state of the country in every field and all of you With their support we will definitely be successful in fulfilling this resolution," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)