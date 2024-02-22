Left Menu

"Muddahanume Gowda has joined Congress unconditionally": Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that former Tumakuru MP Muddahanume Gowda has joined the Congress party unconditionally after quitting the BJP.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 22:34 IST
"Muddahanume Gowda has joined Congress unconditionally": Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that former Tumakuru MP Muddahanume Gowda has joined the Congress party unconditionally after quitting the BJP. Speaking after inducting Mr Gowda, he said, "He has joined the Party without any conditions. The decision to induct him into the party was taken after consultations with many leaders from Tumakuru district including Rajanna and Vasu. He will have to work for any candidate the party fields, that is the discipline of Congress."

Congress candidate P Puttanna won the by-election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from Bangalore Teachers' Constituency which was a setback for the BJP-JD(S) coalition. "Party over the individual is our principle. All our sacrifices are miniscule compared to the sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi and the Nehru family. Today Sonia Gandhi doesn't have her own house. Only Congressmen can wear the tricolour proudly. Congress had not won in the Teachers' constituency for the last 45 years but we have won it now. BJP and JDS had said that this election would be an indicator for the upcoming general election and I am confident it is," Shivakumar further said.

Shivakumar claimed that the Congress party will be in power in the next term too. "Congress party will be in power not just this term but next term too. All party workers have to go from booth to booth to win over people. Muddahanume Gowda himself has said that there is no value-based politics left in the BJP. Many BJP leaders will come to Congress. Former MLA Gowrishankar has joined our party. There are many Opposition leaders who are eager to join Congress. Let us work towards winning the upcoming general election," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024