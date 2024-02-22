Left Menu

CM Sukhu releases new version of Himachal Pradesh Land Code

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released the new version of the Himachal Pradesh Land Code on Thursday. The new version has laws related to land-related matters for the Revenue Department and other departments. A total of 64 acts, 59 Rules and about 340 notifications and guidelines related to revenue and other departments were compiled in this land code.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 23:33 IST
CM Sukhu releases new version of Himachal Pradesh Land Code
CM Sukhu releases new version of Himachal Pradesh Land Code (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released the new version of the state land code on Thursday. The new version has laws related to land-related matters for the Revenue Department and other departments. A total of 64 acts, 59 Rules and about 340 notifications and guidelines related to revenue and other departments were compiled in this land code.

The Chief Minister said that the first edition of the Himachal Pradesh Land Code was published in 1992 and was not amended thereafter. "However, numerous laws and guidelines related to land issues were amended and issued from time to time," he added. He said that this book (Land Code) would be made available in the offices of the Deputy Commissioner, SDM's and Tehsil offices for updated information about all the acts, rules, notifications and guidelines of the department, adding that "this will help the officers concerned in resolving the revenue-related matters efficiently so as to provide relief to the people."

Sukhu said that the present government, in its very first budget, had assured to compile a new land code in the Revenue Department and finally it is out. Highlighting the importance of organising Revenue Lok Adalats, the CM said, "The government was organising Revenue Lok Adalats during the last two days of every month for speedy disposal of land-related cases and since October 2023, till date, a record 89091 mutations and 6029 pending cases of partition have been resolved on the spot through these adalats, reflecting the commitment of the state government to resolve the problems of the people in no time."

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Deputy Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Vinay Kumar, MLAs Ravi Thakur, Harish Janartha and Ajay Solanki, Principal Advisor IT and Innovation, Gokul Butail Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024