France’s Macron to host Ukraine summit in Paris on Monday
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-02-2024 01:35 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 01:32 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron will host a number of European leaders and government representatives for a meeting on Ukraine in Paris on Monday, his office said.
"Two years after the start of the invasion of Ukraine, this working meeting will be an opportunity to study ways to boost the cooperation between partners in support to Ukraine," the Elysee palace said on Thursday.
French officials say Macron is determined to send a message to Moscow that there is no "Ukraine fatigue" in Europe despite fears over continued US support.
