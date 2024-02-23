GM's Cruise prepares to resume robotaxi testing after suspension, Bloomberg reports
General Motors Co's self-driving car unit Cruise is preparing to resume testing of robotaxi in the coming weeks, with Houston and Dallas as potential locations for testing on public roads, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
