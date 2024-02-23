Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik attends orientation program for newly recruited teachers

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the orientation program for newly recruited 576 Hindi and Sanskrit teachers in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a two-day 'NUA Odisha Global Summit on Growth and Employment' in Bhubaneswar on February 19.

"The summit will deliberate on understanding the trend in future growth sectors in industries and skills and then suggest necessary skill training for the youth of the State to make them future-ready in the global job market," the Chief Minister's office said in a press release. Industry representatives and various other stakeholders attended the summit.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "In the age of rapidly changing technology and its impact on our future, we must be in a position to swiftly adapt to the new dimensions of socio-economic structure." He further said that the first 'NUA Odisha Global Summit on Growth and Employment' will be a platform to understand the trend and set a clear path for the future of our youth.

"Transformation for us is not a choice, it's an essentiality. Our youth must be future-ready" the CM added. "As we stand at the crossroads of economic evolution, we must come together - industry leaders, and other key stakeholders - to deliberate on strategies that will shape the destiny of our workforce and propel Odisha towards unprecedented prosperity," he further said.

Earlier, on February 16, the Odisha Cabinet approved financial assistance for providing uniforms to all 70 lakh SHG (Self Help Group) members across the state. Financial assistance would also be made to the provisioning of uniforms for more than 1.5 lakh Executive Committee (EC) members of Gram Panchayat Level Federations (GPLFs), Block Level Federations (BLFs) & District Level Federations (DLFs) and Management Committee (MC) members of Area Level Federations (ALFs).

Rs 1,000/- per SHG member would be provided to purchase the uniform of choice as per their group decision. Similarly, financial assistance of Rs. 2000/- per EC member of GPLFs, BLFs & DLFs / MC members of ALFs under Mission Shakti would be provided for the purchase of Blazers of their choice. (ANI)

