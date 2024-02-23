Left Menu

Sensex, Nifty advance in early trade on positive global cues

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 09:45 IST
Sensex, Nifty advance in early trade on positive global cues
  • Country:
  • India

Key equity indices rose in early trade on Friday as Sensex advanced nearly 100 points amid a global rally in stocks boosting investor sentiments.

The 30-share Sensex climbed 99.44 points or 0.14 per cent to 73,257.68 points while the broader Nifty gained 18.30 points or 0.08 per cent to 22,235.75 points.

Among the Nifty constituents, 32 shares were trading in the green.

In the Sensex pack, 18 stocks advanced, with Titan rising more than 1 per cent.

The global rally, mainly spurred by US chipmaker Nvidia Corp's strong quarterly earnings, has pushed markets in the US, Europe and Japan to record levels.

Sensex and Nifty surged on Thursday, with the latter touching its all-time high closing level of 22,217.45 points.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said Asian stocks extended their gains on Friday, fuelled by the global rally in equities that has seen share markets from the US to Europe and Japan hit all-time highs.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark index Nikkei 225 jumped more than 2 per cent.

''US stocks surged Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indexes setting another round of records and the Nasdaq finishing just shy of its first record close since 2021, after Nvidia Corp's blowout earnings unleashed a wave of optimism that drove global markets higher,'' Jasani said.

In the domestic market, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net sellers on Thursday as they offloaded securities worth Rs 1,410.05 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024