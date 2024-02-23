J-K: Snow clearance operation underway in Poonch's avalanche-hit area

Left Menu

A snow clearance operation is going on at Mughal Road after the avalanche-hit area has been restricted by the Poonch District Administration, according to the local administration.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 09:50 IST
Snow clearance operation underway in Poonch (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A snow clearance operation is going on at Mughal Road after the avalanche-hit area has been restricted by the Poonch District Administration, according to the local administration. Earlier, the Indian Army rescued seven Russian nationals including a local guide while one died after a massive avalanche hit the Kongadari slopes of Gulmarg on Thursday, as per officials.

Indian Army in a statement said that the incident, which occurred on the slopes of Apharwat in the general area of Kongadari, Gulmarg, at approximately 1 PM involved a group of foreigners from Russia. The deceased had been identified as Anton (50), from Russia.

"A total of 8 individuals including a local guide, were caught in the avalanche," officials said. On Thursday, an avalanche hit the Gulmarg ski resort in Jammu and Kashmir, trapping three foreigners under snow, officials said on Thursday.

The DDMA informed further that the avalanche was recorded around 2 pm. "Around 2 pm, an avalanche was recorded in Gulmarg, trapping three foreigners. Tragically, one among them is dead, one injured, and another remains missing," the DDMA, Baramulla, informed through an official statement.

On January 19, the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JK DMA) issued a high-danger level avalanche warning on Monday for the Kupwara and Ganderbal districts of Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours. JK DMA had also issued a warning of medium danger level avalanche over the Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban Bandipore, and Baramulla districts.

"High Danger Level Avalanche is likely to occur above 2200 metres over Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with a medium danger level is likely to occur above 2000 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Bandipore and Baramulla districts," JK DMA said in a post on X on February 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

