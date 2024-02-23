Left Menu

Govt provides support for farmers as dry conditions worsen in South Island

“Conditions on the ground across the Marlborough, Tasman, and Nelson districts are now extremely dry and likely to get worse in the coming months,” Agriculture Minister Todd McClay said.

“Farmers and growers in the Marlborough, Tasman, and Nelson districts are experienced with dry summer months and prepare for this,” Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson said. Image Credit: Wikimedia
The coalition Government is providing support for farmers and growers as dry conditions worsen across the top of the South Island.

“Funding of up to $20,000 will be made available to the Top of the South Rural Support Trust to plan for events and support farmers and growers where needed.

“The top of the South Island is not in meteorological drought, but this step will ensure early support is available for farmers, growers, and rural communities.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has been working collaboratively with central agencies, sector groups, regional bodies, and farmers and growers across the country to prepare for El Niño since its arrival last year. 

“Farmers and growers in the Marlborough, Tasman, and Nelson districts are experienced with dry summer months and prepare for this,” Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson said.

“But this additional support is needed as forecasters predict the dry weather will linger into the autumn.

“The Top of the South Rural Support Trust; MPI; Federated Farmers; plus farmers and growers; representatives of the forestry and viticulture sectors; and, local councils, have been meeting regularly to discuss the situation.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

