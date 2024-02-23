PM Modi inagurates Amul's Banas Dairy Plant in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Amul's Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The plant, which is Amul's largest plant in Varanasi, later in the day.

The Banas Kashi Sankul is a milk processing unit of Banaskantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd built at the UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon in Varanasi. The prime minister had laid the foundation stone of this project in December 2021. Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi was seen interacting with the officials at the plant. The officials briefed the Prime Minister about the plant's various equipment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion. The Prime Minister spent a few hours at the plant inspecting the unit's work accompanied by the officials there.

This will followed by a public function the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi. Later, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate several projects related to tourism and spiritual tourism in Varanasi.

These projects include 10 spiritual journeys along the Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg and the redevelopment of public facilities at five stops on the Pavan Path. Twenty-three schemes worth Rs 10,972 crore are to be launched and the foundation stone for 12 schemes worth Rs 2195.07 crore will be laid by the Prime Minister.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi attended the 647th birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Ravidas in Varanasi. He also unveiled a statue of Sant Ravidas and paid floral tribute to the statue. (ANI)

