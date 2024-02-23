PM Modi has presented Varanasi on global map in new form: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said by giving development projects worth thousands of crores of rupees to Kashi in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented the holy town on the global map in a new form.

Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 35 projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi on Friday.

In his address on the occasion, Adityanath praised the prime minister.

According to an official statement, he said, ''Today, once again the prime minister has arrived with schemes worth thousands of crores. Banas Dairy has been built at a cost of Rs 650 crore. It seems it is like a modern pilgrimage for farmers involved in animal husbandry.'' Adityanath added that ''this dairy has become a new centre for honouring and preserving the faith of India, along with increasing income''. He said by giving the blessings of the ''Gau Mata (cow)'' to the fertile land of Uttar Pradesh, the work for the prosperity of the state's cattle herders has started under the prime minister's guidance.

The chief minister said after ending the 500-year wait of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and enshrining his idol in a grand temple, the prime minister has arrived in Kashi.

He said Modi has given a new vision and identity to the country.

''Indians are seeing a new India. The new India gives respect and security to its citizens on the global stage and also paves the way for prosperity while taking care of their faith and livelihood,'' Adityanath said.

He said along with giving a new direction and leadership to India, Modi is connecting the people of the country with the new India with the resolve of a developed India.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mahendra Nath Pandey, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, state BJP president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, state Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar, Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh and local public representatives were present on the occasion.

