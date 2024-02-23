Left Menu

Assam police arrest man with heroin worth Rs 24 crore in Cachar district

"We caught a person and recovered 30 soap boxes and four leather bags containing heroin weighing 4.765 kg from his possession. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 24 crore," ASP Subrata Sen said.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 18:53 IST
ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 18:53 IST
Assam police arrest man with heroin worth Rs 24 crore (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Assam police apprehended a drug peddler with 4.76 kg of heroin worth Rs 24 crore in Assam's Cachar district on Friday. The arrested man was identified as Abdul Hussain Laskar.

Subrata Sen, Additional Superintendent of Police of Cachar district said, "Based on intelligence input, a team of Cachar district police on Friday conducted a special operation against the transportation of narcotic substances at the Bagha Bazar area under the Dholai police station." "We caught a person and recovered 30 soap boxes and four leather bags containing heroin weighing 4.765 kg from his possession. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 24 crore," ASP Subrata Sen said.

The police officer further said that the consignment of narcotic substances was illegally transported from the Aizawl district of Mizoram. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

