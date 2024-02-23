Left Menu

Forex reserves decline USD 5.24 bn to USD 617.23 bn

Indias forex reserves declined USD 5.24 billion to USD 617.23 billion for the week ending February 9, according to weekly data released by the Reserve Bank of India RBI on Friday. The forex kitty stood at USD 622.5 billion for the week ended February 2.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 19:25 IST
Forex reserves decline USD 5.24 bn to USD 617.23 bn
  • Country:
  • India

India's forex reserves declined USD 5.24 billion to USD 617.23 billion for the week ending February 9, according to weekly data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. The forex kitty stood at USD 622.5 billion for the week ended February 2. However, in the current fiscal, the forex reserves have increased USD 50.28 billion, the RBI data showed. Foreign currency assets, which constitute the largest component of the reserves, dropped USD 4.07 billion to USD 546.52 billion during the week under review, as per the latest data. The reserves had peaked in October 2021, when kitty had reached USD 645 billion. The reserves took a hit as the central bank sold dollars to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year. As a result, the rupee has been the best Asian currency so far this fiscal.

The sharp fall in the overall reserves was due to a sharp decline in foreign currency assets, which are the single largest component of the reserves.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and the yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also declined USD 28 million to USD 48.32 billion in the reporting week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024