Kerala: PM Modi to visit Thiruvananthapuram on Feb 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on February 27 where he will address a public gathering at the central stadium.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 22:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on February 27 where he will address a public gathering at the central stadium. Moreover, the Kerala Padayatra led by NDA State Chairman K Surendran will start from Kasargod on January 27. BJP National President J P Nadda will inaugurate the Padayatra at Thalipadappu Maidan.

Surendran will begin his programmes in the Kasaragod district with a visit to the Madhur temple. He will participate in various events, including a get-together of religious and cultural leaders in the Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency. The rally will reach Kannur on January 29, Wayanad on January 30, and cross Vadakara on January 31. Earlier on January 17, the PM inaugurated three major infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 4,000 crore in Kochi.

The projects inaugurated include the New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL, and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi. These major infrastructure projects are in line with the Prime Minister's vision to transform India's ports, shipping, and waterways sector, and build capacity and self-sufficiency in it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

