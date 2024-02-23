J-K: IAF airlifts elderly woman from Chumar village in Ladakh

The Cheetal helicopter of the Indian Air Force carried out a casualty evacuation of an elderly woman from the Chumar village in Ladakh on Friday. Taking to social media handle, IAF posted on X, "Continuing its rich legacy of providing succour and relief to the remotely located citizen of Ladakh, IAF Cheetal helicopters recently carried out the successful casevac of an elderly woman from Chumar Village in Ladakh."

"Braving subzero temperatures and inclement operating conditions, the timely aerial rescue was necessitated due to the roads being cut off from the incessant snowfall over the past few days.#HarKaamDeshKeNaam," it added. A casualty evacuation, also known as CASEVAC, is the transportation of critically ill or injured people from a combat zone to a medical centre or trauma facility. CASEVAC can be done by both ground and air.

The IAF also shared pictures of the casualty evacuation of the elderly woman. Earlier on February 5, the IAF evacuated an elderly woman who was in a critical medical condition from a village in Ladakh's Zanskar Valley to Leh for treatment. (ANI)

