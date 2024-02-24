Ukraine attacks Russian steel plant with drones - Ukrainian source
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-02-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 14:22 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine attacked a steel plant belonging to Russia's Novolipetsk RAO with drones overnight in a joint operation by the GUR military intelligence agency and SBU security service, a Ukrainian source said on Saturday.
The source told Reuters the attack had caused a major fire at the plant and staff had been evacuated.
"Raw materials from this enterprise are used to manufacture Russian missiles, artillery, drones. Therefore, it is a legitimate goal for Ukraine," the source said, without specifying the location of the plant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Putin, in rare U.S. interview, says Russia has no interest in attacking Poland or Latvia
Putin, in rare US interview, says Russia has no interest in wider war
Putin, in rare US interview, says Russia has no interest in wider war
Russia says its forces are largely successful in Ukraine -Ifax
"We prepared huge document...": Russian President Putin says ready to negotiate with Ukraine