Ukraine attacks Russian steel plant with drones - Ukrainian source

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-02-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 14:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine attacked a steel plant belonging to Russia's Novolipetsk RAO with drones overnight in a joint operation by the GUR military intelligence agency and SBU security service, a Ukrainian source said on Saturday.

The source told Reuters the attack had caused a major fire at the plant and staff had been evacuated.

"Raw materials from this enterprise are used to manufacture Russian missiles, artillery, drones. Therefore, it is a legitimate goal for Ukraine," the source said, without specifying the location of the plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

