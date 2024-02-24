Left Menu

Maharashtra: 19-year-old arrested for giving death threats to CM Shinde, son

While sharing details, police said, "19-year-old student Shubham Warkad, who posted death threats to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MP Shrikant Shinde through social media platform X, has been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch from Pune on Friday."

ANI | Updated: 24-02-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 17:11 IST
Maharashtra: 19-year-old arrested for giving death threats to CM Shinde, son
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 19-year-old student from Pune for allegedly giving death threats to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his son and MP Shrikant Shinde via social media, police said on Saturday. According to Mumbai Police, the accused identified as Shubham Warkad is a first-year student, who is a native of Nanded district and had been studying in Pune.

While sharing details, police said, "19-year-old student Shubham Warkad, who posted death threats to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MP Shrikant Shinde through social media platform X, has been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch from Pune on Friday." "According to the complaint, the accused had posted death threats to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his son Shrikant Shinde on social media on February 11," said police.

"After seeing this post on X, Mumbai Police immediately started a search for the accused who openly posted the death threats. The Mumbai Crime Branch took action and traced the IP address of the accused who had linked his Gmail ID, mobile number and his location. Subsequently, a team from the Crime Investigation Department reached Pune and arrested Warkad. Police said, "We have registered a case against the accused under sections 506(2) and 505(1)(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), arrested him and started an investigation."

Police further said that the "motive behind the threat" is being investigated. Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024