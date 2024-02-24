Left Menu

India's traditional system of medicines gaining worldwide acceptance: Sonowal

This has helped our traditional medicine sector to grow out of its regular geography and communities to reach a wider population across communities from different parts of the world, Sonowal said.He said prior to 2014, the market value of Ayush products in India was limited to Rs 24,000 crore.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-02-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 19:04 IST
Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said traditional medicines like Ayush have gained a new lease of life, and are being recognised worldwide for their efficacy.

He also said that the traditional medicine sector of India has grown beyond geographical boundaries and reached a global market, under the BJP-led central government.

The Union Minister of Ayush was speaking after inaugurating a centre of excellence at the State Ayurvedic College and Hospital here.

''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has taken leadership position in the revamp of traditional medicines worldwide... This has helped our traditional medicine sector to grow out of its regular geography and communities to reach a wider population across communities from different parts of the world,'' Sonowal said.

He said prior to 2014, the market value of Ayush products in India "was limited to Rs 24,000 crore". But now, the country's Ayush products have gained a market of Rs 4.50 lakh crore worldwide, the minister said.

Sonowal added that efforts are underway to bolster the Ayush system of medicine in the entire northeast.

