Punjab farmer hospitalised at Rohtak being shifted to PGIMER Chandigarh after Mann govt's letter

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Saturday said a farmer from the state who was injured during their protest and was hospitalised at PGI Rohtak will be shifted to PGIMER Chandigarh, a development that comes hours after the Punjab government wrote to Haryana demanding he be handed over to them.

Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary Anurag Verma wrote to his Haryana counterpart Sanjeev Kaushal demanding that the injured farmer, Preetpal Singh, be handed over to authorities in Punjab.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh said, ''Our team is already present at PGIMER Chandigarh where Singh will get proper medical care and his family will be provided all the help they require.'' In his letter to Kaushal, Verma said any other farmer from Punjab undergoing treatment in Haryana should also be handed over to the state authorities.

Farmer leaders, who are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march, had alleged that a few farmers were beaten up and taken away by Haryana security personnel on February 21.

A protester was killed and about 12 police personnel were injured in the clashes at Khanauri, one of the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Health Minister Balbir Singh said Preetpal Singh was being shifted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Chandigarh where he will get proper and free treatment for his injuries.

Following the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab chief secretary wrote to the Haryana CS about the handing over Preetpal Singh to Punjab, the minister said. In his communication to the Haryana CS, Verma said, ''It has come to our notice that Preetpal Singh from Punjab, who got hurt during the farmers' agitation, is undergoing treatment at PGI (Post Graduate Institute) Rohtak. You are requested to handover Preetpal Singh to Punjab authorities so that his treatment may be... done in Punjab free of cost by the Punjab government.'' ''Further, if any other agitating farmer from Punjab is undergoing treatment in Haryana, he should also be handed over to us,'' Verma said.

On Friday, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia had alleged that Singh was ''kidnapped'' and injured by the Haryana Police.

He had claimed that Singh was ''kidnapped'' when he had gone to distribute 'langar' at Khanauri.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver.

