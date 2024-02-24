Farmers' protest: Delhi's Singhu, Tikri borders to be partially reopened

Authorities in Delhi on Saturday initiated the process to partially reopen the Singhu and the Tikri borders with Haryana, almost two weeks after these were sealed in view of the farmers' ''Delhi Chalo'' march, officials said.

A Delhi Police officer said one lane of the service lane at the Singhu border and one lane at the Tikri border are being opened to allow vehicular movement.

The partial reopening of the two border points will bring relief to commuters travelling from Delhi to Haryana, he said. The two border points were sealed on February 13 as protesting farmers from Punjab began their ''Delhi Chalo'' march to press the Centre for their demands, including a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver. According to another police officer, the decision was taken after the protesting farmers announced a halt to the march till the end of this month. ''The situation will remain under watch and, if required, the borders may be shut again,'' he said. Multi-layer concrete barricades reinforced with nails and barbed wires and trucks filled with sand and boulders were set up at these two border points to prevent the entry of the protesting farmers. The barricades are being removed with cranes and drilling machines, an officer said and added that the process may take hours. Locals staying at the border points have been facing problems due to the closure for the past two weeks. Thousands of farmers have been camping on the Punjab-Haryana border near Ambala, about 200 kilometres from Delhi, after their march to the national capital was stopped by security personnel. Another police officer said the situation at the Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) border will remain the same as the lanes under the flyover will continue to be shut. Locals near the Singhu border have said it will give them relief if the blockade is lifted. Satish Kumar, who works at an iron coil manufacturing unit, said his business will pick up if traffic movement is allowed. ''We suffered a lot during the last time the border was blocked due to the farmers' protest. Business was also affected during the COVID-19 lockdown. We are hoping that the situation will get better this time soon and business will be back on track in the near future,'' Kumar said.

