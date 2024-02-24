YSRC MLA donates 25 Gir-Sahiwal breed cows to TTD

Left Menu

PTI | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 24-02-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 22:24 IST
The livestock donation is expected to supplement the temple body's requirement of 30 kg ghee per day for Sri Venkateswara temple's daily kainkaryams (rituals). ''M Venugopal, MLA from Darsi in Prakasam district has donated 25 Gir- Sahiwal breed desi cows to TTD in the presence of TTD Chairman B Karunakara Reddy and executive officer A V Dharma Reddy at S V Gosala in Tirupati,'' said TTD in a press release. According to the executive officer, the temple body needs 500 desi cows in addition to the existing bovines. Following the donation, special pujas (rituals) were held for the cows, including some ceremonial fodder feeding. Later, the temple priests offered 'theertha prasadams' (consecrated food) to Venugopal (58) and his wife. TTD is the official custodian of famous Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

