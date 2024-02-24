G7 leaders vow to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes"

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies vowed on Saturday to support Ukraine for as long as needed in its war against Russia and said they would look for ways to make Moscow pay for the damage inflicted by its invasion.

The G7 leaders held a videoconference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion, which has cost tens of thousands of lives, left swathes of land devastated and wrecked the economy.

"As Ukraine enters the third year of this relentless war, its government and its people can count on the G7's support for as long as it takes," the G7 leaders said in a statement.

