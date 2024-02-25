Left Menu

Assam rifles seize 1,024 kgs of marijuana worth Rs 4.09 crore in Tripura

The seized item was later handed over to the Customs Department of Agartala.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 08:13 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 08:13 IST
Visual from the Spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In one of the biggest recoveries in recent times, Assam Rifles seized approximately 1,024 Kg of marijuana worth Rs 4.09 crore hidden at a warehouse in the nearby forest area of Bejoynagar in Tripura. Based on the specific information confirming illegal marijuana hidden at a warehouse, a joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and representatives of the Customs Department, Agartala, on February 23.

On reaching the spot, the area was cordoned off by the teams of Assam Rifles and subsequently, as a result of a thorough search, approximately 1024 kg of marijuana worth Rs 4.09 crore were recovered from the location. The seized item was later handed over to the Customs Department of Agartala.

Assam Rifles has been continuously operating against illegal narcotics and drug smuggling in the state in an endeavour to strengthen the future of Tripura. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

