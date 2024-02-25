QatarEnergy announces further expansion of North Field LNG output
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 25-02-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 12:44 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
QatarEnergy chief Saad al-Kaabi announced on Sunday a new expansion of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production that will raise its capacity to 142 million tonnes per year.
The expansion will add a further 16 million tonnes per year to existing expansion plans, Kaabi said at a press conference in Doha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Doha
- Kaabi
- Saad al-Kaabi
Advertisement