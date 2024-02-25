QatarEnergy announces further expansion of North Field LNG output

QatarEnergy chief Saad al-Kaabi announced on Sunday a new expansion of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production that will raise its capacity to 142 million tonnes per year.

The expansion will add a further 16 million tonnes per year to existing expansion plans, Kaabi said at a press conference in Doha.

