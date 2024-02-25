Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered by Assam police, three held

Assam Police have arrested three people in Karbi Anglong district, and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from them, an official said. Sanjib Saikia, Superintendent of Police of Karbi Anglong district, said, "The police team recovered one AK series rifle with a magazine, three numbers of .32 pistols with magazines, and three numbers of live hand grenades, which were kept concealed inside the bamboo grooves inside the house premises of Nijesh Langthasa at No. 1 Dilangi area under Diphu police station."

"2 numbers of mobile phones were seized accordingly. Another handmade gun was also recovered and seized by the In-charge of Dhansiri police outpost," Sanjib Saikia said. He said that, on the basis of specific inputs about the dealings of illegal weapons by unknown miscreants in Karbi Anglong under Diphu police station jurisdiction, a special operation was launched on Saturday evening.

"Operation conducted under the leadership of Nayan Moni Barman, ASP (Crime), Inspector JS Khobung, Officer-in-charge Diphu police station with staff, SDPO Maibang, CRPF Birla, CDO and picked up 3 persons, namely Nijesh Langthasa, Manik Haflongbar and Kumud alias Rothai Phonglo. During the operation, they confessed that they kept concealed the arms inside the bamboo groove wrapped in polythenes within the premises of Nijesh Langthasa at No 1 Dilangi, Nailalong, under Diphu police and recovered the arms and ammunition," Sanjib Saikia said. The police further said that three individuals have been arrested so far, and a case vide Diphu police station case number 10/24 under Section 120B/387 IPC R/W Sec 25(1A) /25(1) (a) /35 Arms Act, 1959 was registered, and an investigation is underway.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

