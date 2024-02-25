Goods train travels for over 70 km from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab without driver

A goods train stationed at a railway station in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua started moving without a driver and travelled more than 70 kilometres without its loco-pilot before being brought to a stop in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Sunday, officials said. The goods train with over 50 coaches moved at a speed of 70 to 80 kilometres per hour.

No casualty or damage to property was reported in the incident that took place on Sunday morning. According to railway officials, the train which was at a halt at Kathua Station suddenly started running due to a slope towards Pathankot, without the driver.

"The train was stopped near Ucchi Bassi village in Mukerian City in Hoshiarpur. An inquiry into the matter has been started," Divisional Traffic Manager Jammu Prateek Srivastava said. More details are awaited. (ANI)

