Left Menu

Goods train travels for over 70 km from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab without driver

A goods train stationed at a railway station in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua started moving without a driver and travelled more than 70 kilometres without its loco-pilot before being brought to a stop in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 15:22 IST
Goods train travels for over 70 km from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab without driver
Goods train stopped at Punjab's Ucchi Bassi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A goods train stationed at a railway station in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua started moving without a driver and travelled more than 70 kilometres without its loco-pilot before being brought to a stop in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Sunday, officials said. The goods train with over 50 coaches moved at a speed of 70 to 80 kilometres per hour.

No casualty or damage to property was reported in the incident that took place on Sunday morning. According to railway officials, the train which was at a halt at Kathua Station suddenly started running due to a slope towards Pathankot, without the driver.

"The train was stopped near Ucchi Bassi village in Mukerian City in Hoshiarpur. An inquiry into the matter has been started," Divisional Traffic Manager Jammu Prateek Srivastava said. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India
2
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
3
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024