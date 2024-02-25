Goods train travels for over 70 km from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab without driver
A goods train stationed at a railway station in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua started moving without a driver and travelled more than 70 kilometres without its loco-pilot before being brought to a stop in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Sunday.
- Country:
- India
A goods train stationed at a railway station in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua started moving without a driver and travelled more than 70 kilometres without its loco-pilot before being brought to a stop in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Sunday, officials said. The goods train with over 50 coaches moved at a speed of 70 to 80 kilometres per hour.
No casualty or damage to property was reported in the incident that took place on Sunday morning. According to railway officials, the train which was at a halt at Kathua Station suddenly started running due to a slope towards Pathankot, without the driver.
"The train was stopped near Ucchi Bassi village in Mukerian City in Hoshiarpur. An inquiry into the matter has been started," Divisional Traffic Manager Jammu Prateek Srivastava said. More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Arrests Five Members of Interstate Highway Robbery Gang
Persistent Cold Weather Grips Punjab and Haryana, Residents Brave Chilling Conditions
AAP to unveil candidates for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, and 1 in Chandigarh within two weeks: Kejriwal
AAP will announce candidates for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and 1 in Chandigarh in 10-15 days: Arvind Kejriwal.
Punjab farmers will not be allowed to enter Haryana: Police