"We adopted a zero-tolerance policy...": CM Yogi vows strict action against those behind paper leak

The day after a police recruitment exam was cancelled by the state government after a paper leak, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the matter will be probed for foul play and those responsible will be taught a fitting lesson. The examinees erupted in celebration on Saturday after the government officially notified that the exam had been cancelled.

Speaking at an event organised at Lucknow's Lok Bhavan to distribute appointment letters to candidates selected for about vacant 1,800 posts across various government departments, CM Adityanath said the act amounted to playing with the futures of the state's youth. Terming the paper leak as a 'national sin', CM Adityanath said, "We have always believed that if the recruitment process is not transparent, it amounts to playing with the future of the talented youth, forcing them to migrate. Doing injustice to the youth is a national sin. Therefore, we adopted a zero-tolerance policy against such elements from day one, dealing with such elements in the strictest and harshest manner whenever such a situation arose," CM Yogi said.

Calling those involved in the leak as 'deceitful individuals', the CM said they were using technology to carry out their nefarious designs while reiterating the government's resolve to foil all such attempts. Congratulating the youth selected in different departments for joining the services of the state, the chief minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is also the mission of the double-engine government. "The government is working with full commitment to ensure that every youth gets his rights in a fair and transparent manner. As a result, in the last 7 years, more than 6 lakh youth have been provided jobs in the government departments of the state in a transparent manner," the CM added.

He also brought up the investment proposals of Rs 40 lakh crore received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 and the launch of projects worth Rs 10,24,000 crore during the Ground Breaking Ceremony 2024, CM Yogi said that the projects launched during GBC@4.0 will provide jobs to 34 lakh youths upon its completion. "Earlier, these youths used to go to Maharashtra, Delhi, Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu in search of jobs and employment, but today they do not need to go anywhere as they are getting jobs in their own districts and states," he added.

He called on the newly selected candidates to fulfil their responsibilities honestly and focus on the development of the state and the country while contributing to the realisation of the vision of Viksit BHARAT (developed India). He also urged the recruits to demonstrate sensitivity towards the poor and the underprivileged. "Ensure that you reach your office on time and complete the tasks on priority. Do not leave any files pending. Often due to procrastination, a pile of work accumulates, derailing work and exposing those responsible to disciplinary action," the CM noted.

"You have reached this milestone with the love and blessings of your parents, teachers, friends and well-wishers. But, this should not be considered a destination. It's time for you to put in your best efforts. Your hard work and good performance in the first 10 years of your job will also decide the roadmap for the future of your department," he added. (ANI)

