"With new attractions and connectivity, Gujarat is becoming hub of tourism": PM Modi

Highlighting the importance of connectivity for the growth of tourism in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi illustrated the point by elaborating on Gujarat becoming a hub of tourism due to improved connectivity. Highlighting the new attraction of Gujarat, the Prime Minister said that today, there are 22 sanctuaries and 4 national parks in Gujarat.

"Thousands of years old port city Lothal is discussed all over the world. Today Ahmedabad city, Rani Ki Vav, Champaner and Dholavira have become World Heritage. Shivrajpuri is a blue flag beach in Dwarka. Asia's longest ropeway is in Girnar. Gir forest is the only habitat of the Asiatic Lion. The World's tallest statue, Sardar Saheb's Statue of Unity is in Ekta Nagar," PM Modi on said addressing a public event in Rajkot. "Today a fair of tourists from all over the world are organized during Ranotsav. Dhordo village of Kutch is counted among the best tourist villages in the world. Nadabet is becoming an important center of patriotism and tourism," he added.

He pointed out that in line with the mantra of 'Vikas bhi Virasat bhi', centers of faith are being upgraded. Facilities have been developed in all important pilgrimage sites such as Dwarka, Somnath, Pavagadh, Modhera and Ambaji. He said every fifth tourist that visited India visited Gujarat. Last year about 15.5 lakh tourists came to Gujarat till August. e-Visa facilities are also bringing tourists to Gujarat, he said.

Highlighting the difficulties faced by the citizens of Dwarka and Beyt Dwarka due to dependence on ferries and long road travels while also being troubled by the closure of ferry services during high tides, the Prime Minister recalled the people's request for a bridge during his time as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He expressed delight that the work taken up by present Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has been accomplished and lauded his resolve.

The Prime Minister mentioned inaugurating Sudarshan Setu earlier in the day and recalled laying its foundation stone 6 years ago. He informed that the bridge will connect Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island, thereby increasing connectivity for Dwarkadheesh's darshan while also adding to the divinity of the region.

Highlighting the confidence to inaugurate the projects whose foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister himself, he said, "This is Modi's guarantee." Terming Sudarshan Setu an engineering marvel, the Prime Minister called upon the engineering fraternity to analyze the bridge and its technicalities as he congratulated the citizens on the inauguration. (ANI)

