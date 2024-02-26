S.Africa's Sasol reports 34% decline in half-year profit

South Africa's Sasol reported on Monday a decline of 34% in half-year profit, mainly due to weaker oil and petrochemical prices as well as higher costs.

Sasol, the world's biggest producer of fuels and chemicals from coal and gas, said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the most common profit measure in South Africa - was 20.37 rand in the six months to Dec.31, down from 30.90 rand in the corresponding 2022 period.

