Left Menu

Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri, doused

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's MangolPuri on Sunday night, officials said. Later, the fire was doused off and no injuries were reported.

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 10:45 IST
Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri, doused
A visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri on Sunday night, officials said, adding that the blaze was later doused and there were no injuires reported. A call regarding the fire was received at 9 PM, and subsequently, a total of 16 fire tenders were rushed to the site.

The fire broke out in an MCB manufacturing factory with an area approx. 150 square yards. The building comprises a basement ground plus three storeys. The fire spread to the first , second and third floors. Meanwhile, on Sunday, a fire broke out in a house in Mamura village under the Police Station Phase-3 area of Noida, leaving four people injured.

It was found that the blaze was caused due to LGP cylinder explosion. The fire tenders, however, managed to douse the fire. According to the Noida police, on Sunday morning at around 06:30 am, the department received information about the explosion of LPG cylinder in village-Mamura street number 3 under Police Station Phase-3 area, which prompted the Fire Service Unit to take immediate action as they reached the spot to douse off the blaze. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024