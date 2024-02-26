Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Bus collides with stationary truck, four dead

Four people lost their lives after a bus rammed into a stationary truck with a punctured tyre in Andhra's Kakinada district on Monday morning, said police.

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 11:26 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Bus collides with stationary truck, four dead
A visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people lost their lives after a bus rammed into a stationary truck with a punctured tyre in Andhra's Kakinada district on Monday morning, said police. The accident occurred on the national highway near Padalemma temple in Prattipadu mandal in the district.

According to the police, the incident unfolded when a truck en route from Annavaram to Rajamahendravaram, experienced a punctured tyre, prompting the vehicle to stop on the roadside for repairs. At that moment, a bus, travelling from Visakha to Rajamahendravaram, collided with the three crew members who were tending to the truck.

Additionally, another person, who was approaching from the opposite direction on the same route, became a victim of the collision. Tragically, all four individuals involved in the accident lost their lives on the spot. Prathipadu Sub Inspector Pawan Kumar, who promptly arrived at the scene, gathered initial information and said that a case has been registered and an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances leading to the tragic incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024