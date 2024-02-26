Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures muted as traders buckle up for inflation test

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrials both notched all-time highs last week, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq came within a close range of its record intraday peak hit in November 2021. As the fourth-quarter earnings season winds down, investors turn their focus back on upcoming economic data, which will shape expectations for the timing of U.S. interest rate cuts.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 16:21 IST
US STOCKS-Futures muted as traders buckle up for inflation test
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Monday after last week's scorching AI-driven rally as investors once again shifted their focus to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path and awaited economic reports including key inflation data this week.

A bumper forecast from heavyweight chip designer Nvidia in the previous week boosted euphoria around artificial intelligence (AI), propelling Wall Street to new peaks and overshadowing the gloom due to a likely delayed start to the Fed's easing cycle. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrials both notched all-time highs last week, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq came within a close range of its record intraday peak hit in November 2021.

As the fourth-quarter earnings season winds down, investors turn their focus back on upcoming economic data, which will shape expectations for the timing of U.S. interest rate cuts. The release of January's personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE)- the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - on Thursday could hinder the recent stocks rally if the data points to persistent price pressures.

Hotter-than-expected readings on consumer and producer prices earlier this month had led traders to push back bets of the first rate cut to June from May. "While a hot (PCE) print is likely to again question the last mile of the disinflation train, there is little scope for markets to price in any additional hawkishness," said Charu Chanana, head of FX strategy at Saxo Markets in a note.

Data on durable goods, consumer confidence and manufacturing activity will also be on investors' watchlist this week. At 5:22 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 53 points, or 0.14%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.5 points, or 0.07%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 4.75 points, or 0.03%.

Megacap growth stocks were mixed in premarket trading on Monday, though Nvidia continued to outperform with an advance of 1.2% after hitting $2 trillion in market value for the first time on Friday. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway rose 4.5% after the conglomerate on Saturday posted its second straight record annual operating profit on a boost from its insurance business.

Shares of Moderna slipped 2.3% as HSBC downgraded the U.S. vaccine maker to "reduce" from "hold." Intuitive Machines slumped 34.5% after the company said its spacecraft had tipped over shortly after touching down on the lunar surface.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Cities: The Dawn of Urban Energy Efficiency Management

Unraveling the Web of Misinformation: The Role of Social Media in Shaping Public Perception

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024