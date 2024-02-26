Left Menu

Planters' body voices concern over tea quality

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-02-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 17:32 IST
Planters' body voices concern over tea quality
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Tea Association (ITA), the apex body of planters, on Monday voiced concern over allegations of consumer packs containing ''non-compliant'' tea.

In a statement, ITA said all tea estates in the country are registered with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to comply with the prevalent quality standards.

The protocol allows for testing of 33 chemicals for tea, the platers' body said, adding that it is done regularly by both producers and buyers.

These protocols not only include FSSAI-prescribed plant protection formulations but also cover testing of banned chemicals, it said.

The tea industry is also subject to social audit by the certification agencies to ensure compliance with social, environmental and ethical standards, the association said.

''These are well documented, and a transparent system is in place to check tea being produced by the estates. ITA supports comprehensive testing to check quality compliance of tea'', it said.

However, the planters' body said that there is a need to create further testing infrastructure, including that of green leaf.

''This has been flagged by the association with the appropriate authorities,'' it said. All the stakeholders in the value chain, such as producers, buyers and packeteers, are responsible and law-abiding entities providing the consumer with a safe and sustainable cup of tea, the ITA added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Cities: The Dawn of Urban Energy Efficiency Management

Unraveling the Web of Misinformation: The Role of Social Media in Shaping Public Perception

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024