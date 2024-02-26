Left Menu

APMCs in Nashik remain shut after bandh call by Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana

Traders, porters and other members supported the bandh, he said.Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana has opposed the appointment of permanent administrators for APMCs. The Union government has made changes in the policy for APMCs and decided not to conduct elections and instead appoint permanent administrators for the committees, it was stated.

26-02-2024
All Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Maharashtra's Nashik district remained closed on Monday after a bandh call given by the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana opposing the appointment of permanent administrators for the committees, an official said.

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti had appealed to keep APMCs closed on Monday, and the call received a huge response in the district as all 14 APMCs, including the onion market in Lasalgaon, remained closed during the day, the official said. Traders, porters and other members supported the bandh, he said.

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana has opposed the appointment of permanent administrators for APMCs. The Union government has made changes in the policy for APMCs and decided not to conduct elections and instead appoint permanent administrators for the committees, it was stated. Terming that the decision was an intrusion on the rights of farmers, the Swabhimani Shetkari Sangatana had called for a bandh.

Members of the organisation presented a memorandum with their demands to District Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse, collector Jalaj Sharma and district registrar Faiyyaz Mualni.

