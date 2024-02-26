SJVN signs agreement with Jammu & Kashmir Power Corp Ltd for 300 MW Solar Power

SJVN Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), has signed a Power Usage Agreement (PUA) with Jammu & Kashmir Power Corporation Limited (JKPCL). Under the PUA, SGEL will supply 300 MW Solar Power capacity to JKPCL from the under-construction 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project in Rajasthan.

Chairperson & Managing Director, SJVN, Smt. Geeta Kapur informed that the Bikaner Solar Power Project is being developed by SJVN through SGEL under CPSU Scheme of IREDA at a cost of Rs. 5,491 crores. The project is being developed under the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) mode and is slated for commissioning by July 2024. The power generated from the project will be used by government entities, either directly or through discoms.

SJVN, a leading power sector Central Public Sector Unti is rapidly progressing to achieve its shared vision of attaining 25,000 MW capacity by 2030 and 50,000 MW capacity by 2040. This Shared Vision has been formulated in sync with the Government of India’s commitment of generating 50% energy from non-fossil-fuel-based energy resources by the year 2030.

(With Inputs from PIB)