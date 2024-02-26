TN CM Stalin inaugurates Karunanidhi memorial in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the memorial for former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on Chennai's Marina Beach on Monday. CM Stalin also inaugurated the renovated former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Annadurai's memorial, also located on Marina Beach.

An underground museum, 7D screens, touchscreen displays, selfie points, a library, highlights of the leader's life, and many other features are part of the new Karunanidhi Memorial. Actor Rajinikanth was also present on the occasion.

Both Karunanidhi and Annadurai were doyens of the Dravidian movement in the state. Annadurai was also the founder of the DMK, to which CM Stalin belongs. CM Stalin announced the inauguration of both memorials in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on February 22 and invited the members of the ruling party, opposition parties, alliance parties, and the people of Tamil Nadu to take part in the event.

In August 2021, Stalin announced in the Legislative Assembly that the DMK would set up a memorial to Karunanidhi at Chennai's Marina Beach. He had announced that the memorial would commemorate the life of Karunanidhi, who played a major role in the progress of Tamil Nadu.

Karunanidhi had contested and won all Tamil Nadu Assembly general elections since 1957, except 1984, when he didn't contest the election. The DMK stalwart, popularly known as Kalaignar, passed away on August 7, 2018, at the age of 94. He was buried with full state honours at Marina Beach, next to his mentor and former Tamil Nadu chief minister, CN Annadurai. (ANI)

