Left Menu

Telangana CM releases notification to fill 11,062 posts in education department

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy released a mega District Selection Committee (DSC) notification on Thursday to fill 11,062 posts in the education department.

ANI | Updated: 29-02-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 18:55 IST
Telangana CM releases notification to fill 11,062 posts in education department
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy releasing mega DSC notification on Tuesday. (Photo/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy released a mega District Selection Committee (DSC) notification on Thursday to fill 11,062 posts in the education department. The state government issued a notification to fill 11,062 teacher posts.

In a post in 'X' CM Revanth Reddy said, "Good news for job seekers in the state. The state government has taken another important step to make your dreams come true. Today we released the notification for Mega DSC with 11,062 posts in education department. My best wishes to all the candidates appearing for the DSC exam. I sincerely wish you success." Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah and top officials of the State Education Department were also present during the event.

Earlier, the Telangana Chief Minister formally launched two more guarantees: LPG cylinder refill at Rs 500 and up to 200 units of free electricity. The government already implemented two guarantees, free bus travel for women and enhanced Arogyasri limit to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh. Elaborating on the two guarantees launched ahead of upcoming general elections, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar said, "One of the guarantees is Rs 500 gas cylinder to the households and the second is 200 units free electricity for all domestic consumers in Telangana. So this is another step forward in fulfilling the assurances and guarantees that we gave for elections." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue in Brazil as cases surge; In delicate China play, Reckitt turns to livestreaming to sell condoms; US FDA chief very concerned about fake weight loss drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

 Global
3
G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

 Global
4
Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at 'non-zero'

Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at '...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024