Left Menu

Pro-Pak slogans: Three arrested based on FSL report; probe on

The Bengaluru police have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged 'Pro-Pak' sloganeering outside the Vidhan Soudha, after the declaration of the Rajya Sabha poll result in February.

ANI | Updated: 04-03-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 21:03 IST
Pro-Pak slogans: Three arrested based on FSL report; probe on
Three arrested in connection with alleged Pro-Pak sloganeering at Bengaluru Vidhan Soudha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengaluru Police have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged 'Pro-Pak' sloganeering outside the Vidhan Soudha, after the declaration of the Rajya Sabha poll result in February. "Three people have been arrested based on the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) report, available witnesses and evidence and further action has been initiated as per the law," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bengaluru Central Division.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier alleged that the supporters of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain raised slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' outside the Vidhana Soudha after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha. The police, accordingly, registered a case against the alleged sloganeering last Monday. Later on Thursday, a supporter of Congress's Hussain, identified as Mohmad Shafi Nashipudi, was detained in this connection.

The police said that Mohmad Shafi was present in Vidhana Soudha with Syed Nasser Hussain. The Rajya Sabha poll results were declared on February 27.

All three Congress candidates from Karnataka, Ajay Maken, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrashekhar registered victories in the Rajya Sabha polls on Tuesday. Ajay Maken got 47 votes, while both Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrashekhar received a total of 46 votes each. BJP candidate Narayanasa Bhandage also won the Rajya Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more

Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ah...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify protests; West avoids seriously confronting Iran as IAEA meet begins and more

World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify prot...

 Global
3
Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M Scindia

Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M...

 India
4
UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy practices

UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024