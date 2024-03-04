Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude struck Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday, National Center for Seismology said. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at around 9:17 pm.

In a post on X, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 04-03-2024, 21:17:27 IST, Lat: 33.04 and Long: 75.83, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India." Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)