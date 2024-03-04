Left Menu

Goldman, New York mayor make $50 mln pledge on affordable housing

Goldman Sachs and the New York City Mayor's Office on Monday announced a $50 million initiative to support minority-owned affordable housing developers. The initiative, which is also backed by the Community Preservation Corp, aims to support affordable housing in New York City by facilitating credit for minority-owned housing developers, the bank said. The pledge could unlock $500 million in private construction lending, the bank said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 23:01 IST
Goldman, New York mayor make $50 mln pledge on affordable housing
Representaive image Image Credit: Twitter (@GoldmanSachs)

Goldman Sachs and the New York City Mayor's Office on Monday announced a $50 million initiative to support minority-owned affordable housing developers. The initiative, which is also backed by the Community Preservation Corp, aims to support affordable housing in New York City by facilitating credit for minority-owned housing developers, the bank said.

The pledge could unlock $500 million in private construction lending, the bank said. There is a shortage of affordable housing in New York, the largest U.S. city with nearly 8.5 million residents and ranking among the nation's costliest rental and real estate markets.

Goldman's commitment is part of an initiative to deploy $10 billion in direct investment capital and $100 million in philanthropic capital over the next 10 years to partner with organizations led by Black women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more

Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ah...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify protests; West avoids seriously confronting Iran as IAEA meet begins and more

World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify prot...

 Global
3
Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M Scindia

Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M...

 India
4
UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy practices

UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024