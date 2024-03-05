Left Menu

Doctors meet MoHFW officials, urge to delay NEET MDS-2024 Exam

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has written a letter to the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya over the NEET MDS -2024 Exam and the issue of the ineligibility of aspirants.

05-03-2024
The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has written a letter to the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya over the NEET MDS -2024 Exam and the issue of the ineligibility of aspirants. The team of doctors from FORDA has urged the Union Health Minister to "consider rescheduling the NEET MDS-2024 exam by a reasonable amount of time such that the issue of ineligibility is resolved and students get a fair shot at the exam - preferably around the time of NEET PG 2024."

On Monday, the FORDA General Secretary and dental representatives had a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Dr Sarvesh Pandey, General Secretary, FORDA, said, "I urge Honourable Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to kindly look into and resolve the matter asap in favour of NEET -MDS students." "We write to bring your attention to the critical matter concerning the NEET MDS-2024 exam eligibility matter for around 8,000 BDS interns from the 2018 batch of their admission. They've been incessantly pursuing this matter over the course of the past few months, and with the exam date approaching, they are faced with a very complex situation concerning their career prospects," read the letter written to Union Health Minister over NEET MDS Exam.

The FORDA has further mentioned the issues related to NEET MDS-2024, which include eligibility criteria, inadequate preparation time parity with MBBS interns, and court orders. "Consider extending the internship cutoff date for eligibility, which will benefit around 8,000 interns. Conduct common counselling and admissions after the exam, synchronous with NEET PG," states the letter written by FORDA. Despite these concerns, the NEET - MDS 2024 examination is currently scheduled for March 18. (ANI)

