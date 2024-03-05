State government to lay foundation stone of projects worth Rs 23,000 crore in Assam: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that, under the Vikas Yatra, the state government has lined up the inauguration and launch of projects worth an aggregate of Rs 23,000 crore across the state. "Projects worth Rs 23,000 crore will be inaugurated and lay the foundation stone under the Vikas Yatra across the state which was launched on February 29," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, in continuance of his participation in various ongoing Vikas Yatras across the state, attended a rally at Bajali in Lower Assam on Tuesday. Projects worth an aggregate of Rs 154 crore for Bajali district were either inaugurated or foundation stones laid by the Chief Minister.

Among the projects he inaugurated were the stretch of road from Patacharkuchi to Nityananda with a project cost of Rs 9 crore, a three-bedroom Inspection Bungalow at Patacharkuchi, a number of water supply schemes that cost approximately Rs 13 crore, a police barrack at the premises of Bhabanipur Police Outpost built at a cost of Rs 2.62 crore, to name a few. Some of the projects for which foundation stones were laid by the Chief Minister were the new Integrated District Commissioner's Office to be built at a cost of Rs 48.23 crore, flood control measures on the Pahumara river that would cost approximately Rs 25 crore, the Rs 33 crore railway over-bridge at Sarupeta L.C. Gate, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Sarma exuded confidence that the projects that were either inaugurated or foundation stones laid today have immense potential to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the residents of the Bajali district. The Chief Minister stated that Bajali has been witnessing an unprecedented level of developmental activities in the past couple of years and that this implies the current State government's commitment towards the uplift of the newly created district and its residents.

The Chief Minister assured the residents of the Bajali district of doing everything within his capacity so that it could be counted as a model district in days to come. Dr Sarma declared that an additional Rs 50 crore each above the currently sanctioned amount for the Bhattadev University campus and the Integrated DC Office Complex shall be allocated by the government.

He expressed happiness over a large number of families belonging to Bajali district benefiting from Mission Basundhara 2.0. Chief Minister Dr Sarma spoke about the measures being undertaken in the past couple of years by the government so that Assam transforms into one of the foremost States on all fronts in future.

He said permanent peace has returned to the state after many decades owing to the resolution of numerous armed conflicts through the medium of dialogues. There has been massive investments in the public infrastructure development front, he added. Chief Minister Dr Sarma said the government was on its way to fulfilling many of the election-time promises such as government jobs to 1-lakh unemployed youths of the State, among others.

He appealed to the people to co-operate with the government in its endeavour to take the State's potential to a greater height. Panchayat & Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Member of Legislative Assembly Phanindra Talukdar, District Commissioner of Bajali district Mridul Kumar Das, President of Bajali district Bharatiya Janata Party Nagen Choudhury, along with a host of dignitaries, were present.

Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 171 crore in Bongaigaon. (ANI)

