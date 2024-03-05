Left Menu

President Murmu to present Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards for 2022 and 2023 to 94 eminent artists tomorrow

President Droupadi Murmu, will confer Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards (Akademi Puraskar) for the years 2022 and 2023 to 94 eminent artists (two joint award) in the field of performing arts expressed in the form of music, dance, drama, folk & tribal arts, puppetry and allied theatre art forms on Wednesday.

Updated: 05-03-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 23:16 IST
President Droupadi Murmu, will confer Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards (Akademi Puraskar) for the years 2022 and 2023 to 94 eminent artists (two joint awards) in the field of performing arts expressed in the form of music, dance, drama, folk & tribal arts, puppetry and allied theatre art forms on Wednesday. "Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER, G Kishan Reddy; MoS for Law & Justice (Independent Charge) and Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal; Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Govind Mohan and Chairman, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Dr Sandhya Purecha and Government of India, will also attend the said award investiture ceremony," as per a Ministry of Culture press release.

Besides the Akademi Awards for the years 2022 and 2023, the President will also bestow the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship (Akademi Ratna) to 7 eminent artists (one joint fellowship) in the ceremony. The Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship (Akademi Ratna) is the highest honour given to an eminent artist in the field of performing arts for his/her exceptional contribution to his/her performing art form. The Fellowship of the Akademi is a most prestigious and rare honour that is restricted to 40 at any given time.

"The Akademi Awards have been conferred since 1952. These honours not only symbolize the highest standard of excellence and achievement but also recognize sustained individual work and contribution," as per the release. The honour of Akademi Fellow carries a purse money of Rs 3,00,000 (Rupees three lakhs) while the Akademi Award carries a purse money of Rs 1,00,000 (Rupees one lakh), besides a Tamrapatra and Angavastram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

