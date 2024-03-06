SAP elevates Manish Prasad as President, MD of SAP Indian Subcontinent

IT company SAP on Wednesday said it has elevated Manish Prasad as President and Managing Director (MD) of SAP Indian Subcontinent.

Prasad was earlier serving as vice president for metal, mining, and automotive Industry where he spearheaded sales, operations, growth initiatives, and strategic partnerships with customers in the Indian Subcontinent.

He succeeds Kulmeet Bawa, who takes on a global role to drive the growth and adoption of the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) for customers worldwide.

