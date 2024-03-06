"Will provide 5000 drones to women in agriculture sector", says Haryana CM M L Khattar

In a groundbreaking announcement at the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' in Karnal, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar unveiled an ambitious plan aimed at empowering women through technology and economic opportunities. The Chief minister also participated in flying a drone during the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' in Karnal.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the success of nearly 55,000 self-help groups, bringing together over 6 lakh daughters to foster economic independence and growth. The Chief Minister also stated that a target has been set to transform 258,000 sisters into 'Lakhpati Didis,' with 50,000 earning a monthly income of one lakh rupees. A dedicated fund of Rs 200 crore has been allocated for this purpose. Additionally, the government plans to open a thousand interest-free stores, with women given priority, aiming to empower their families economically.

"In Haryana, almost 55,000 self-groups are made and over 6 lakh daughters are connected with it. Our aim is to see our sisters and daughters achieving new heights. Khattar said while addressing the 'Lakhpati didi sammelan' in Karnal. The Chief Minister promised to provide 5000 drones to women across the state, particularly those involved in agriculture. The Chief Minister highlighted the multifaceted benefits these drones would bring to the women.

"We have promised that we will provide 5000 drones to women so it can help them in every way in Agriculture. It will also assist them in enhancing their self-help groups," Khattar said. The Chief Minister also highlighted the establishment of Sanjha Bazar's in five districts aimed at providing secure areas to women to sell their products in order to earn livelihoods.

"I announced the establishment of Sanjha Bazaar on Friday and just a day after a sanjha bazar was opened in Karnal. Another bazaar in Fatehbad is ready for inauguration" The Chief Minister asserted that it's time to abandon traditional methods and embrace the dynamic role of women in diverse sectors. (ANI)

